Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police Archant

A partygoer fatally stabbed a man in the chest and injured others because he was annoyed during an argument, a court has heard.

Sahal Abdi, 27, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of murdering Randy Skuse, of Barking, at an all-night birthday party in Whitechapel, last November.

Mr Skuse, who was 27, died after suffering the 7cm wound during a disagreement that saw three other men knifed.

The jury was told emergency services were called to the “chaotic” scene at Blakeney Tower, Buckle Street between 8.30am and 9am on Saturday November 23 last year.

Mr Skuse – who grew up on the Harts Lane Estate in Barking and worked at the Britvic factory in Beckton – had collapsed in the living room and was pronounced dead at 9.38am.

The court was told revellers had been partying since the previous evening when an argument between Mr Abdi - known as “Fab” - and another guest broke out in a bedroom some time after 8.15am.

The jury heard the man received a knife wound to the right side of his body, and the argument continued, moving from the bedroom into the living area.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC said Mr Abdi was still holding the knife. He told the court “several people were saying ‘put the knife down’” but Mr Abdi allegedly said: “He pissed me off, he pissed me off.”

Mr Orchard said: “People were trying to calm the situation down but also take the knife from him.

“The defendant would not allow this.

“The defendant was shouting, stabbing out at anyone who went near him.”

Mr Orchard said that during this, Mr Skuse was fatally wounded in the chest and another partygoer stabbed through the left arm, with the knife passing through and cutting the skin on his chest.

Mr Orchard added: “What is clear is that all present were in severe danger of being badly injured by the knife as it was wielded deliberately by the defendant.”

The court was told that after stabbing the fourth victim in the arm through a gap in the door while he made his escape, Mr Abdi “ran off with the knife still in his hand” towards Commercial Road.

The jury was shown images of blood stained carpets and curtains in the 14th floor flat in the hours after the incident and were told the police arrived to a “chaotic” scene.

Mr Abdi, from Kensington, west London, denies murder and three counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The trial continues.