Dagenham 'acid attack' was actually citrus juice

Police were called to Chequers Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Two people thought to have been victims of an acid attack actually had citrus juice thrown over them, police have revealed.

Officers were called to reports of an acid attack in Chequers Lane, Dagenham, at around 2.50pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Emergency services attended and found a 29-year-old woman suffering with a sting to her eye.

It was later confirmed that a substance was thrown over her and a 38-year-old man, who was not injured.

A Met Police spokeswoman said that the liquid was believed to be a citrus juice.