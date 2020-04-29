Vandals steal lampposts, tables and benches from Ripple Greenway park ahead of its opening

Vandals have struck at the Ripple Greenway park which was due to be officially unveiled later this month. Picture: Be First Archant

Vandals have stolen lampposts, picnic tables and benches from a park which was due to be opened this month.

A sawn off lamppost was among the things vandalised. Picture: Be First A sawn off lamppost was among the things vandalised. Picture: Be First

The equipment was taken from the Ripple Greenway linking Barking Riverside to Barking town centre some time between Sunday, April 19 and the following Tuesday morning.

Work began in August to create the new mini park which was part of a bigger project benefitting from £440,000 from the Mayor of London’s office and £350,000 from Be First, the council’s regeneration organisation.

Caroline Harper, chief planning director at Be First, said: “It beggars belief that anyone would stoop so low as to steal and vandalise a park which has been built for the community to cherish and enjoy.

An appeal for information has been launched to catch the culprits. Picture: Be First An appeal for information has been launched to catch the culprits. Picture: Be First

“It’s particularly galling during this lockdown when green spaces for people to exercise are so important.

“If anyone has information, I urge them to contact Thames ward police.”

The Ripple Greenway links to a new cycleway from Barking Riverside to Barking and is an extension of the cycle superhighway running from Thames View to central London.

Email Thames ward police at SNTKG-Thames@met.police.uk