Guilty: Grime artist who ran county lines drug dealing network

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A grime artist is facing time behind bars for running a county lines drug dealing network.

Asfa Allen, who went by the stage name Asco, was convicted following an eight week trial.

Blackfriars Crown Court heard how police had carried out raids across London and the Home Counties in December 2017, resulting in £25,000 in cash and half a kilogram of heroin being seized.

Also found were phones and laptops linking some of those arrested to active county lines, as well as expensive designer shoes and vehicles.

The investigation - part of Operation Halmist - found that Allen, 32, had been using lower level gang members to run at least four drugs supply chains out of east London.

Four of those subsequently charged with supplying Class A drugs via a county lines network pleaded guilty to the offence.

These were 28-year-old Kai Lye, of Barlow House, Hoxton; Donovan Corbett, 22 and of Lockgate Close, Hackney Wick; 33-year-old Bradley Fapolnle, of Great Galley Close, Barking, and Denzel Nimoh, 20, from Coventry.

Two other men - Allen, of Pegasus Way, Gillingham, and 24-year-old Akwasi Kwateng, of Lindisfarne Way, Homerton - were found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs via a county lines network on Tuesday, July 30

All six will be sentenced during the week beginning Monday, September 9.

Detective Inspector Dave Williams, said: "Drug dealing is inextricably linked to the violence we have seen across the capital.

"This result is a culmination of months of hard work and dedication focussed on tackling these prolific drug dealers who would targeted vulnerable people and managed multiple drug lines for the sole purpose of financial gain.

"Allen had landed a successful and lucrative recording contract with a major label where he could have left his life of crime and violence behind, however he could not release his grip on running a county lines route and will now be spending time behind bars instead of working on his music.

"I hope the conviction reassures communities that we do take action and highlights our ongoing commitment to bearing down on county lines criminality."