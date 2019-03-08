Search

Man stabbed in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 16:49 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 25 March 2019

A cordon is in place in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

A cordon is in place in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

Christine Lumber

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Dagenham.

The cordon in Valence Park. Picture: Christine LumberThe cordon in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

Emergency services were called to Bonham Road shortly after 3.30pm today where a man, in his 20s, was found injured.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that one person was treated at the scene and taken to hospital as a priority.

His condition is not yet known.

Witnesses report seeing the injured man stagger from nearby Valence Park to Bonham Road.

Cordons are in place.

