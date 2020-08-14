Man in his 60s stabbed in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 16:42 14 August 2020
Google Maps
A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Dagenham.
You may also want to watch:
Emergency services were called to Thompson Road shortly after 1pm today (Friday, August 14) where they found the man injured.
His injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.