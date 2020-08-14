Man in his 60s stabbed in Dagenham

A man was found with stab injuries in Thompson Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Dagenham.

Emergency services were called to Thompson Road shortly after 1pm today (Friday, August 14) where they found the man injured.

His injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.