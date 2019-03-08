Search

Man stabbed outside Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 17:54 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 17 March 2019

The man said he was stabbed outside the bowling club in Cook Road, Dagenham. Photo: Google Maps

The man said he was stabbed outside the bowling club in Cook Road, Dagenham. Photo: Google Maps

A man is in hospital after being stabbed outside a Dagenham bowling alley on Saturday night.

Police were called to an east London hospital at 10.17pm on Saturday, March 16 after a 24-year-old man went there suffering from stab wounds.

His injuries were deemed not life-threatening.

A police spokesman said on Sunday, March 17: “The victim reported that he had been subjected to an unprovoked attacked a short time earlier after leaving the Hollywood Bowl in Cook Road, Dagenham.

“As he got into a vehicle with a relative, they were approached by a group of males who began attacking the vehicle and stabbing the victim. They then fled the scene.

“There are no other reported injuries.

“There have been no arrests at this early stage.”

Inquiries are continuing, led by officers from the East Area Command Unit.

The latest stabbing came just hours before today’s peaceful protest against knife crime.

The Lives not Knives march was due to start from Dagenham Heathway Underground station on Sunday at 5pm ending at Dagenham East.

It comes after up to 2,000 people took to the streets of Romford last week calling for justice for Jodie and an end to youth violence.

