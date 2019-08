Almost 100 cannabis plants found at Dagenham weed factory

Stanley Avenue. Police found a cannabis factory in the upstairs bedrooms of a house on the road. Picture: Google. Google

Police have found 90 cannabis plants at an address in Dagenham after being tipped-off by the power company EDF.

Officers forced entry to the building on Stanley Avenue on the afternoon of August 15. They found the stash in the upstairs bedrooms.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.