Six teenage girls arrested on suspicion of affray in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 17:39 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 03 May 2019

Dagenham Road. Picture: Google.

Six teenage girls have been arrested after police were called to reports of a fight in Dagenham.

The girls, all aged 15 to 18, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police were called to Dagenham Road at around 12pm today (Friday).

There are no reports of serious injuries.

Following the incident, a section 60 order has put in place covering Alibon, Heath, Village and Eastbrook wards.

The section 60 makes it easier for police to conduct stop-and-searches. It is in effect from 4.30pm until 11.30pm today.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

