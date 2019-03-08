Man in 'serious but stable' condition following football match attack in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 09:18 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 18 November 2019
Archant
A man is in a serious but stable condition after being attacked following a football match.
The 25-year old victim suffered injuries to his head and face before police found him at Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham on Sunday afternoon (November 17).
A Met spokesman said: "Police were called at 12.16pm following reports of an assault after a football match.
You may also want to watch:
"The man was taken by paramedics to an east London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition."
The suspect left before the police arrived and a crime scene remains in place.
There have been no arrests but enquiries continue.
The spokesman said: "The football match was not directly connected to the school."