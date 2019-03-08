Man in 'serious but stable' condition following football match attack in Dagenham

A man has been attacked following a football match. He was found at Sydney Russell School on Sunday. Picture: Google Archant

A man is in a serious but stable condition after being attacked following a football match.

Police are on scene at Sydney Russell School, Dagenham following a serious assault following a football match. A 25 year old male has been conveyed to an east London hospital where his injuries are currently assessed as life changing. A crime scene is in place. pic.twitter.com/GONpE9yHlR — Barking & Dagenham Police (@MPSBarkDag) November 17, 2019

The 25-year old victim suffered injuries to his head and face before police found him at Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham on Sunday afternoon (November 17).

A Met spokesman said: "Police were called at 12.16pm following reports of an assault after a football match.

"The man was taken by paramedics to an east London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition."

The suspect left before the police arrived and a crime scene remains in place.

There have been no arrests but enquiries continue.

The spokesman said: "The football match was not directly connected to the school."