Man in 'serious but stable' condition following football match attack in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 09:18 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 18 November 2019

A man has been attacked following a football match. He was found at Sydney Russell School on Sunday. Picture: Google

A man is in a serious but stable condition after being attacked following a football match.

The 25-year old victim suffered injuries to his head and face before police found him at Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham on Sunday afternoon (November 17).

A Met spokesman said: "Police were called at 12.16pm following reports of an assault after a football match.

"The man was taken by paramedics to an east London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition."

The suspect left before the police arrived and a crime scene remains in place.

There have been no arrests but enquiries continue.

The spokesman said: "The football match was not directly connected to the school."

