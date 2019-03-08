Taxi driver parks in Barking station after 'passenger threats'

The taxi driver parked up inside Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A taxi driver found an unusual place to park up after being reportedly threatened by his passenger - inside Barking station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Meanwhile, at Barking Station this morning... pic.twitter.com/YMSXmPnsv6 — Phil (@Fullenglish_62) June 24, 2019

Pictures circulating on social media of the incident, which took place in the early hours of Monday morning, show the silver vehicle parked in front of the ticket barriers.

He appears to have driven straight into the station from Station Parade, using the entrance nearest the pubs.

You may also want to watch:

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "At 12.20am on Monday, officers were called to Barking station after reports of a taxi being driven and parked on the station concourse.

"Upon arrival, it was reported that the driver of the taxi had been threatened by his passenger and, fearing for his safety, then drove his vehicle slowly into the station.

"No arrests were made."

Barking station is set to undergo a multi-million pound revamp in the coming years, which includes a complete redesign of the concourse.