Poplar teacher sentenced for selling fake designer undies at Dagenham Sunday Market

Bobbi Ehsan's Dagenham Sunday Market stall was first raided by council enforcement officers in June 2018. Picture: LDRS Archant

A teacher has been ordered to pay almost £20,000 after she was caught selling counterfeit Calvin Klein underwear and fake replica football shirts at Dagenham Sunday Market.

Bobbi Ehsan's stall was first raided by council enforcement officers in June 2018.

They seized almost 400 sets of fake goods worth more than £14,000. These included hundreds of pairs of forged Calvin Klein bras and pants and fake replica Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool, England, West Ham, Real Madrid and Manchester United football shirts.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard that Ehsan, from Chingford, works as a senior lecturer at New City College in Poplar. She was ordered to pay £14,490 under the Proceeds of Crime Act, £4,339 to Barking and Dagenham Council and a victim surcharge of £20 on February 26.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement, said: 'We're determined to protect our residents and other consumers who visit our markets and will continue to prosecute traders who put profits before people and choose not to play by the rules.

'We have two fantastic markets in the borough and we welcome traders to operate as long as they're operating correctly. If not, we will prosecute.'