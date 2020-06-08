Search

Dagenham boy arrested as protesters clash with police after Black Lives Matter demonstrations

PUBLISHED: 10:40 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 08 June 2020

Police and protesters during the Black Lives Matter protest rally in Whitehall .Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Police and protesters during the Black Lives Matter protest rally in Whitehall .Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A teenage boy from Dagenham was arrested during the Black Lives Matter rally in central London.

The 16-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, was among 29 people apprehended during demonstrations on Saturday, June 6, for various offences - including violent disorder and assault on emergency service workers.

Police said most of the demonstrators were peaceful and left after the planned event, but some remained in Whitehall and became violent towards officers.

Fourteen officers were injured, including two who were seriously hurt.

An officer from the Met’s Mounted Branch who fell from her horse was taken to hospital and had surgery.

She remains in hospital in a stable condition and her injuries are not life-threatening.

Superintendent Jo Edwards said: “Officers come to work every day to protect the public, and over the past week have worked hard to manage peaceful protest.

“They are trained to make dynamic decisions in incredibly complex environments, and I am proud of their bravery and professionalism.

“It is vital people remember the risk of coronavirus has not gone.

“By attending a mass gathering, you risk the spread of this deadly virus and we would urge people to stay at home and make your voices heard in other ways.”

Demonstrations continued in central London yesterday (Sunday, June 9).

Twelve people were arrested, mostly for public order offences, and eight police officers were injured, the Met says.

