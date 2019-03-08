Search

Teenager stabbed in the arm in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 19:01 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:09 19 August 2019

The teenager was stabbed near the entrance to Central Park, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

A teenager has been stabbed in the arm near the entrance to Dagenham's Central Park.

https://twitter.com/lbbdcouncil/status/1163511552449941504

Police were called to Rainham Road North, near the junction with Bull Lane, at 4.50pm today (Monday, August 19).

A man, thought to be 19, was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his arm. His condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made and a crime scene is in place.

Central Park is currently closed while officers carry out an investigation.

