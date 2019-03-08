Teenager stabbed in the arm in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 19:01 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:09 19 August 2019
: Google Maps
A teenager has been stabbed in the arm near the entrance to Dagenham's Central Park.
Police were called to Rainham Road North, near the junction with Bull Lane, at 4.50pm today (Monday, August 19).
A man, thought to be 19, was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his arm. His condition is unknown.
No arrests have been made and a crime scene is in place.
Central Park is currently closed while officers carry out an investigation.
