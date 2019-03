Teenage boy stabbed in Barking

The teenager wass stabbed in Watersode Close yestreday evening. Pic: Google. Archant

A teenage boy has been stabbed in barking.

The 17-year-old victim was knifed in waterside Close, shortly before 67pm.

He was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call them on 1010 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 using ref 6839/16Mar