Search

Advanced search

Teenager taken to hospital after Barking and Dagenham College campus assault

PUBLISHED: 17:11 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 06 February 2020

Emergency services were called to Barking and Dagenham College's Rush Green campus. Picture: Ken Mears

Emergency services were called to Barking and Dagenham College's Rush Green campus. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted at a college campus in Rush Green.

Emergency services were called to Barking and Dagenham College in Dagenham Road shortly before 2.30pm today (Thursday, February 6).

You may also want to watch:

The youngster, believed to be in his mid-teens, was found injured.

A Met Police spokesman said he was believed to have been assualted by two other males who then left the scene.

The injured boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a non life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Most Read

Biker airlifted to hospital after Chadwell Heath crash

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash. Picture: @DJJamieB

Barking and Dagenham Council leader retaliates after Havering counterpart ‘disses’ borough

Cllr Darren Rodwell criticised Havering Council leader for 'dissing' Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD

Driver caught using dead child’s blue badge

Barking and Dagenham Council arranged for the Range Rover to be taken to the car compound. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham Council declares a climate emergency

Cllr Irma Freeborn (right) puts forward the climate emergency motion at Barking town hall. Picture: LBBD

Government probe into how derailed freight train travelled 2.5 miles along Overground line

Damage caused by the derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Biker airlifted to hospital after Chadwell Heath crash

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash. Picture: @DJJamieB

Barking and Dagenham Council leader retaliates after Havering counterpart ‘disses’ borough

Cllr Darren Rodwell criticised Havering Council leader for 'dissing' Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD

Driver caught using dead child’s blue badge

Barking and Dagenham Council arranged for the Range Rover to be taken to the car compound. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham Council declares a climate emergency

Cllr Irma Freeborn (right) puts forward the climate emergency motion at Barking town hall. Picture: LBBD

Government probe into how derailed freight train travelled 2.5 miles along Overground line

Damage caused by the derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham 88 Runners up to the latest Chingford League challenge at Victoria Park

Dagenham 88 Runners at Victoria Park

Dagenham youngsters shine to reach National stages of Youth/Cadet Championships

Dagenham Boxing Club's Tariq Agius and Darren Bailey celebrate their success

Barking captain Seeley believes going down to 14-men cost them against Chelmsford

Ilford Wanderers RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Forest Road on 11th January 2020

School Sport: Eastbury pupil Baig serves up title

Eastbury School's Maliha Baig celebrates her win in the under-16 girls' singles at the Jack Petchey Schools' Table Tennis Championshpis (pic Stephen Pover)

West Ham fans Foodbank proves a great success

Graeme Howlett of fans website KUMB and foodbank founder John Ratomski before the last home game
Drive 24