Teenager taken to hospital after Barking and Dagenham College campus assault

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted at a college campus in Rush Green.

Emergency services were called to Barking and Dagenham College in Dagenham Road shortly before 2.30pm today (Thursday, February 6).

The youngster, believed to be in his mid-teens, was found injured.

A Met Police spokesman said he was believed to have been assualted by two other males who then left the scene.

The injured boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a non life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.