Romford and Ilford teens charged over 'machete' incident in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 09:23 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 09 March 2020
Three teenagers have been charged in connection with an incident between two groups in Dagenham.
Officers had been called to Woodward Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 4 to reports of a group of males, at least one who was said to be carying a machete, chasing another group of males.
A 16-year-old from Romford has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.
Two others - a boy, 16, from Ilford and a 17-year-old from Romford - were charged with affray.
All three appeared at Barkingside Youth Court on Saturday, March 7 and are due to appear again on Wednesday, March 11.
A fourth boy, 15, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early April.
