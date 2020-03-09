Search

Romford and Ilford teens charged over 'machete' incident in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 09:23 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 09 March 2020

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with an incident between two groups in Dagenham.

Officers had been called to Woodward Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 4 to reports of a group of males, at least one who was said to be carying a machete, chasing another group of males.

A 16-year-old from Romford has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.

Two others - a boy, 16, from Ilford and a 17-year-old from Romford - were charged with affray.

All three appeared at Barkingside Youth Court on Saturday, March 7 and are due to appear again on Wednesday, March 11.

A fourth boy, 15, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early April.

