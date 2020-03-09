Romford and Ilford teens charged over 'machete' incident in Dagenham

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with an incident between two groups in Dagenham.

Officers had been called to Woodward Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 4 to reports of a group of males, at least one who was said to be carying a machete, chasing another group of males.

A 16-year-old from Romford has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.

Two others - a boy, 16, from Ilford and a 17-year-old from Romford - were charged with affray.

All three appeared at Barkingside Youth Court on Saturday, March 7 and are due to appear again on Wednesday, March 11.

A fourth boy, 15, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early April.