Teens in court after Dagenham street fight
PUBLISHED: 11:09 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 29 July 2020
Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a street fight in Dagenham.
The boys - one aged 16 and two aged 17 - have all been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
It comes after police received reports of youths fighting with knives and baseball bats in Listowel Road shortly after midday on Sunday, July 26. There were no reported injuries.
The 16-year-old appeared at Barkingside Youth Court yesterday (Tuesday, July 28) and was bailed to appear again on August 10.
The two 17-year-olds are due to appear at the same court today (Wednesday, July 28).
