Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jailed: Dagenham paedophile who raped girl in the 1980s and 90s

PUBLISHED: 16:27 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 15 February 2019

Dagenham man Michael Paule has been sentanced to 10 years for historic child sex abuse. Picture: MPS.

Dagenham man Michael Paule has been sentanced to 10 years for historic child sex abuse. Picture: MPS.

MPS

A paedophile who raped a young girl in the 1980s and 90s has been jailed today after his brave victim came forward three years ago.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard Michael Paule, of St George’s Road, Dagenham, raped and sexually assaulted his young victim a number of times over several years.

In November 2016 detectives launched an investigation after his victim reported the sex attacks to the police and he was arrested in September 2017.

He had denied any wrongdoing and last week was found guilty of four counts of rape of a girl under 16 years old and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14.

Today he was jailed for 10 years.

PC Clare Henson, investigating officer, said: “The victim has shown a huge amount of courage in coming forward to report the abuse suffered as a child, which can only be described as a deeply traumatic experience.

“I would like to commend her for coming forward to police, providing a video recorded interview and attending court to see this predatory man stand trial and face the justice he so rightly deserves.

“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of such offences to come forward to police when they feel comfortable enough to do so.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I will never recover’: Family of murdered Karen Peter speaks out as husband jailed for life

Karen Peter with her daughters. Picture: Met Police

Fined: Dagenham Sunday Market trader who gave customers a bum deal

Lauren Selby sold fake Chanel potties on her stall in Dagenham Market. Pic: LBBD

Families of victims of Barking serial killer hope BBC drama will highlight police failings

Stephen Port

Revealed: Plans for the former jobcentre in Dagenham

The jobcentre was one of 21 across London that were closed last year. Pic: Ken Mears

Jailed for life: Controlling man who murdered wife and set fire to her body

Thomas Peter has been convicted of murder. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Campion aim to claim first win of 2019 against Barking

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Blues manager Gardner is a big admirer of The Yellows model under boss Morsley

Daggers forward Wilkinson in race against time to be fit to face Gateshead

Frustration for Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking youngsters claim national titles

Barking's Christopher Berry (centre) celebrates his Boxing Alliance National Schools Championships title win (pic: Barking BC)

Jailed: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica, Razvan Vlasdescu and Ionut Vasile. Photo: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists