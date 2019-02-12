Jailed: Dagenham paedophile who raped girl in the 1980s and 90s

Dagenham man Michael Paule has been sentanced to 10 years for historic child sex abuse. Picture: MPS. MPS

A paedophile who raped a young girl in the 1980s and 90s has been jailed today after his brave victim came forward three years ago.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard Michael Paule, of St George’s Road, Dagenham, raped and sexually assaulted his young victim a number of times over several years.

In November 2016 detectives launched an investigation after his victim reported the sex attacks to the police and he was arrested in September 2017.

He had denied any wrongdoing and last week was found guilty of four counts of rape of a girl under 16 years old and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14.

Today he was jailed for 10 years.

PC Clare Henson, investigating officer, said: “The victim has shown a huge amount of courage in coming forward to report the abuse suffered as a child, which can only be described as a deeply traumatic experience.

“I would like to commend her for coming forward to police, providing a video recorded interview and attending court to see this predatory man stand trial and face the justice he so rightly deserves.

“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of such offences to come forward to police when they feel comfortable enough to do so.”