Up to 1,000 partygoers thrown out after illegal rave busted in Barking

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 January 2020

An illegal rave was busted in Thames Road, Barking, on New Year's Day. Picture: Google

Archant

Up to 1,000 people had their New Year's Eve celebrations cut short after an illegal rave was busted.

Police turned off the music and threw out between 800 and 1,000 partygoers at the unlicensed bash in an abandoned warehouse in Thames Road, Barking after being called at 5.14am on January 1.

A Met spokesman said officers specialising in public order helped police from the borough to remove everyone.

A 24 hour closure notice was served on the venue - which had been the registered address of the firm Living Faith Connections before it moved in 2016 - starting at 10am on January 1.

The Met spokesman said: "No incidents of note were recorded at the scene."

