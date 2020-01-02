Up to 1,000 partygoers thrown out after illegal rave busted in Barking

An illegal rave was busted in Thames Road, Barking, on New Year's Day. Picture: Google Archant

Up to 1,000 people had their New Year's Eve celebrations cut short after an illegal rave was busted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are aware and on scene at an unlicensed music event (UME) which has occupied an industrial warehouse on Thames Road, Barking. We're enacting specialist legislation due to the disruption to the local community and engaging with the event organisers. pic.twitter.com/SUNZCYz5zN — Barking & Dagenham Police (@MPSBarkDag) January 1, 2020

Police turned off the music and threw out between 800 and 1,000 partygoers at the unlicensed bash in an abandoned warehouse in Thames Road, Barking after being called at 5.14am on January 1.

You may also want to watch:

A Met spokesman said officers specialising in public order helped police from the borough to remove everyone.

A 24 hour closure notice was served on the venue - which had been the registered address of the firm Living Faith Connections before it moved in 2016 - starting at 10am on January 1.

The Met spokesman said: "No incidents of note were recorded at the scene."