Third person charged with Jodie Chesney murder

PUBLISHED: 08:16 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 14 March 2019

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS

Police have charged a third person with the murder of Jodie Chesney.

Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 18, lived on Hillfoot Road, Romford and was arrested on March 10.

He will appear in Barkingside Magistrates’ court today.

Two other people from Romford, 20-year-old Manuel Petrovic and an unnamed 16-year-old, have already been charged with the murder.

Petrovic lived on Highfield Road and was arrested in Leicester. He is set to face trial September 2.

Three people, a 50-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, were all arrested March 10 on suspicion of assisting an offender, but have been released under investigation.

The Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) is continuing their enquiries into the murder of Jodie Chesney.

Anyone with information about Jodie’s death is urged to call the HMCC Incident Room on 020 8345 3775, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

