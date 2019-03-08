Three guilty of Abdulrahman Juma murder in brutal street attack in Barking

Three guilty of Abdulrahman's brutal murder... Mulangala from Tottenham and Fahad and Ali both from Barking. Picture: Met Police MPS

Three men who carried out a brutal pre-meditated attack on a young man in Barking while chasing him down the street have been found guilty at the Old Bailey of his murder.

Abdulrahman Nassor Juma... murdered after being chased in the street and stabbed 18 times. Picture: Met Police Abdulrahman Nassor Juma... murdered after being chased in the street and stabbed 18 times. Picture: Met Police

They are being sentenced on July 22 after the jury ruled that Jonathan Mulangala, 22, Iki Mohammed Ali, 24, and Syed Fahad had murdered 23-year-old Abdulrahman Nassor Juma.

Two are from Barking, 24-year-old Ali from Maud Gardens and 23-year-old Syed Fahad, from Salisbury Avenue.

Mulangala, from Stonebridge Road in Tottenham, was also found guilty of attempted murder of another man in a separate incident.

Abdulrahman was stabbed in Crows Road close to Harts Lane in Barking late at night on May 17 last year.

Police found Abdulrahman, known as Mani to his friends, with 18 stab wounds.

They gave him first aid before ambulance paramedics arrived—but he died in the street.

A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as stab wounds to the chest and abdomen, indicating more than one knife was used during the attack.

Abdulrahman was standing outside a block of flats in Harts Lane not far from where he lived when a white BMW pulled up and two men got out and attacked Abdulraham.

He kicked-off his flip-flops in a desperate bid to escape and ran off bare foot with his attackers chased him and continuing the frenzied attack, jurors heard.

The driver turned the car around ready to make-off from the scene while Abdulraham was being knifed.

Both knifemen got back into the BMW within two minutes which sped away immediately.

Detectives later examined mobile phone analysis and CCTV footage that linked the three in the dock to the murder scene.

Ali was arrested three months after the attack while Fahad - who had fled the country - was arrested the next day. Mulangala was arrested three weeks later.

"This was a deliberate, savage, targeted attack on a young man who was simply standing in the street minding his own business," Det Insp Rita Tierney from the Met's Homicide Command said. "We have managed to provethat all three had planned and then executed this vicious assault which ended in the savage murder of a young man.

"They have all shown a total absence of remorse or compassion and will now spend a significant term behind bars. Mulangala is a violent and dangerous man who was also convicted of attempted murder on another man."

But the motive for the killing remains a mystery.

Det Insp Rita Tierney added: "I don't think we will ever know why Mani was attacked and brutally murdered that evening. Nothing could ever justify what was done to him."

Nassor Mohammed, Mani's father, thanked the police for "bringing these men to justice". He added: "We as a family are truly grateful."

A 23-year-old man has also been charged with Abdulrahman's murder, whose trial is yet to be scheduled.