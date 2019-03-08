'I will never forgive them': Dad of murdered Barking man speaks out as three jailed for life

Jonathan Mulangala, Syed Fahad and Iki Mohammed Ali have all been jailed for life for murder. Picture: Met Police MPS

Three men have been jailed for life for a "ferocious" knife attack on a young man near a children's playground in Barking.

Abdulrahman Nassor Juma. Picture: Met Police Abdulrahman Nassor Juma. Picture: Met Police

Abdulrahman Nassor Juma, 23, who was known as Mani, was chased down by two knifemen and stabbed 17 times on the evening of May 17 2018.

The Old Bailey heard how Abdulrahman, who had special educational needs, was standing alone outside a block of flats in Harts Lane - not far from where he lived - when a white BMW pulled up.

Jonathan Mulangala, 22, and another man got out of the car and immediately attacked him with knives.

In a desperate bid to escape, Abdulrahman kicked off his flip flops and ran away barefoot but was chased down and stabbed.

Just over two minutes later, his attackers sped off in the car, jurors were told.

Emergency services were called but Abdulrahman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The attack was caught on graphic CCTV which was shown at the Old Bailey trial of the three men.

Mulangala, of Stonebridge Road, Tottenham, Syed Fahad, of Salisbury Avenue, Barking and Iki Mohammed Ali, of Maud Gardens, Barking, were found guilty of murder.

The court heard that two of the defendants had been former childhood friends of the victim and Ali was a distant relative.

Abdulrahman's father Nassor Mohammed said he would not forgive them their part in the "horrific and senseless" murder of his son.

He said in a victim impact statement: "I have relived the CCTV of my son being killed so many times.

"I have seen him trying to shield himself from his murderers, tumbling to the floor as his killers mercilessly continue to stab him.

"They made sure there was no life left in him.

"No parent should ever have to see this. It's an image I will never be able to get out of my head.

"I will never forgive those that took his life. I had so much hope for him but in a flash he was gone - taken by those once his friends and even a relative."

The playground near where Abdulrahman was killed has since been renamed in his memory, he said.

Mulangala, who admitted having a knife, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years.

He was also found guilty of the attempted murder of another male in a separate incident on April 7, 2018,and sentenced to 18 years to run concurrently.

Ali, 24, and 23-year-old Fahad were each jailed for life with minimum terms of 23 years and 22 years respectively.

Sentencing them, Judge Nigel Lickley QC said it was a "pre-planned attack" carried out in a "ferocious and sustained manner".

He said: "The murder was in connection with a rivalry about who had the right to sell drugs in which estate."

Paying tribute to the victim's family, the judge added: "I have no doubt he was much loved by his family and was a great support to his mother and was much loved in his neighbourhood."

Detective Inspector Rita Tierney, from Scotland Yard, said: "It is thanks to the thorough and meticulous work of my officers, the prosecutor and barristers who have worked tirelessly since Mani's murder that we have managed to prove Mulangala, Fahad and Ali planned and then executed this vicious assault which ended in the savage murder of a young man.

"I would also like to thank the community who came forward with information.

"Mulangala is a violent and dangerous man who was also convicted of attempted murder on another man. They have all shown a total absence of remorse or compassion and will now spend a significant term behind bars."

A 23-year-old man has also been charged with the murder of Abdulrahman and is yet to stand trial.