Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google Archant

Three teenagers have been stabbed in a street fight in Dagenham in the early hours of this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victims, who are all aged 18, were knifed during the melee in Tenterden Road at around 1am.

All three were treated at the scene before they were taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not life-threatening.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone witnesses or with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.