Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 13:01 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:03 16 December 2018
Archant
Three teenagers have been stabbed in a street fight in Dagenham in the early hours of this morning.
The victims, who are all aged 18, were knifed during the melee in Tenterden Road at around 1am.
All three were treated at the scene before they were taken to hospital.
Their injuries are not life-threatening.
There have been no arrests.
Anyone witnesses or with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.