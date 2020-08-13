Search

Advanced search

Tributes to King George Hospital worker and mother-of-four killed in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 12:46 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 13 August 2020

Esther Egbon worked as a healthcare assistant. Picture: King George Hospital

Esther Egbon worked as a healthcare assistant. Picture: King George Hospital

Archant

Tributes were today paid to an NHS worker and mother-of-four who was killed in a suspected murder.

Healthcare assistant Esther Egbon, 30, was found dead in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham at 1pm on Saturday, August 8.

About two hours later the body of Igie Erabor, 36, who is understood to be Ms Egbon’s ex-partner, was found nearby in Gosfield Road. Both died from throat wounds and were found in the street, police said.

Ms Egbon worked at King George Hospital, Goodmayes.

She had been at the “forefront of the pandemic crisis” after her normal ward was converted to help treat Covid-19 patients.

Tony Chambers, chief executive at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs the hospital – said: “We were shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Esther, a popular healthcare assistant at our trust.

“Esther was a much-loved member of the team on Foxglove ward at King George Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

“She will be remembered for her kind and caring nature, that she was always smiling and was extremely hardworking.

“Our thoughts are with her family, especially her four young children, and friends at this difficult time.”

An online fundraising page has been set up by a family member to raise money for her children, who it says are aged between three and 10.

It describes how Esther who “was so passionate and very much loved by people wherever she went” had recently been offered a place at university to study nursing.

“Esther was bold and beautiful [and] refused to be scared of coronavirus,” it states.

“She simply laughed it off and [said] she was stronger than Covid-19. Esther was so passionate and very much loved by people wherever she went.”

A Met police spokesman said the families were being supported by specialist officers and the investigation continues.

“No arrests have been made and at present no other parties are being sought in connection with the matter,” he said. “The investigation continues in order to establish the full circumstances.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police name man and woman found dead in Dagenham

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google

Which Barking and Dagenham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dagenham film studios given £5million government boost

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

Police linking deaths of woman and man found in Dagenham just hours apart

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham Council Leader urges clarity on school transport social distancing

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell has urged the government to clarify its advice on home-to-school transport for children with SEN. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Most Read

Police name man and woman found dead in Dagenham

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google

Which Barking and Dagenham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dagenham film studios given £5million government boost

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

Police linking deaths of woman and man found in Dagenham just hours apart

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham Council Leader urges clarity on school transport social distancing

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell has urged the government to clarify its advice on home-to-school transport for children with SEN. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking Road Runners handicap series ends with another winner

Andrew Gwilliam won the seventh handicap race at Barking Road Runners

West Ham United women announce Bartercard as official partner

West Ham United women have announced Bartercard as an official partner (Pic: Arfa)

Goresbrook suffer against Springfield

Shaun Ross of Goresbrook (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Dagenham 88 Runners get back on track

Dagenham 88 Runners face the camera

Tributes to King George Hospital worker and mother-of-four killed in Dagenham

Esther Egbon worked as a healthcare assistant. Picture: King George Hospital