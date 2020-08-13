Tributes to King George Hospital worker and mother-of-four killed in Dagenham

Tributes were today paid to an NHS worker and mother-of-four who was killed in a suspected murder.

Healthcare assistant Esther Egbon, 30, was found dead in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham at 1pm on Saturday, August 8.

About two hours later the body of Igie Erabor, 36, who is understood to be Ms Egbon’s ex-partner, was found nearby in Gosfield Road. Both died from throat wounds and were found in the street, police said.

Ms Egbon worked at King George Hospital, Goodmayes.

She had been at the “forefront of the pandemic crisis” after her normal ward was converted to help treat Covid-19 patients.

Tony Chambers, chief executive at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs the hospital – said: “We were shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Esther, a popular healthcare assistant at our trust.

“Esther was a much-loved member of the team on Foxglove ward at King George Hospital.

“She will be remembered for her kind and caring nature, that she was always smiling and was extremely hardworking.

“Our thoughts are with her family, especially her four young children, and friends at this difficult time.”

An online fundraising page has been set up by a family member to raise money for her children, who it says are aged between three and 10.

It describes how Esther who “was so passionate and very much loved by people wherever she went” had recently been offered a place at university to study nursing.

“Esther was bold and beautiful [and] refused to be scared of coronavirus,” it states.

“She simply laughed it off and [said] she was stronger than Covid-19. Esther was so passionate and very much loved by people wherever she went.”

A Met police spokesman said the families were being supported by specialist officers and the investigation continues.

“No arrests have been made and at present no other parties are being sought in connection with the matter,” he said. “The investigation continues in order to establish the full circumstances.”