Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbings in Dagenham and Barking

Two people have been arrested following two stabbings - one in Barking and one in Dagenham.

Police were called at 4,24pm on Sunday, February 16, to Sandringham Road where a man in his mid-20s was found suffering stab injuries.

London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance also attended.

Two males (no further details) have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A crime scene is in place and enquiries continue.

The incident is being linked to a stabbing in Porters Avenue, Dagenham, where a young man, believed to be 19, was stabbed in the hand. A crime scene is in place and enquiries continue.

If any young people have information about violence or knife crime, they can visit fearless.org/ where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive.