Man stabbed in the face and another slashed in separate knife attacks in Barking

PUBLISHED: 18:34 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:49 05 January 2019

A man had hs face slashed inside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Archant

A woman and a man have been arrested following two separate knife attacks 20 minutes apart in Barking last night.

Officers were first called to a fight in Wakering Road near the Barking Dog where they found a man who had been slashed across the face at 9.50pm.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

At around 10.10pm police were called to Boundary Road where a man was found with a stab injury to his face.

A woman at the scene was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Both arrestees are currently in police custody.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

