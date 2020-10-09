Search

Men from Stratford and Wanstead charged after Dagenham shooting

PUBLISHED: 10:08 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 09 October 2020

Two men are due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates Court after being charged in connection with a shooting in Dagenham. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Two men are due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates Court after being charged in connection with a shooting in Dagenham. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Ken Mears

Men from Stratford and Wanstead have been charged in connection with a shooting in Dagenham.

Darrell Modeste, 29, of Napa Close, Stratford and Christian Paul, 28, of Sunderland Way, Wanstead, were both arrested yesterday (Thursday, October 8) and are due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today.

Mr Modeste was charged with: possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life; grievous bodily harm with intent; aggravated burglary with intent and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Mr Paul was charged with the same offences as well as possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid, gas or electrical incapacitation device.

Police were called shortly after 4am on Tuesday, October 6, to reports of gunshots heard in Reede Road.

A 39-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were found injured.

The man had suffered a gunshot injury and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

The woman was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 781/06OCT.

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org to report information anonymously.

