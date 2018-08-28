Woman and man charged following two knife attacks in Barking 20 minutes apart

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman Archant

A woman and a man have been charged following two separate knife attacks in Barking last Friday.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries in the unconnected incidents which took place 20 minutes apart.

Mark Dietz, 46, of Westbury Road, Barking, is accused of slashing a man across the face during a fight outside The Spotted Dog in Wakering Road, close to Barking station.

Police were called to the scene at around 9.50pm.

Dietz was arrested and subsequently charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Kelly Burton, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested after police were called to Boundary Road where a man was found with a stab injury to his face at 10.10pm.

She is accused of causing grievous bodily harm.

Dietz and Burton appeared before Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

