Barking man jailed for 15 years for 'devastating' acid attack in East Ham

PUBLISHED: 21:29 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:29 25 October 2019

Muhammed Al-Ali and Sahme Mohammed were found guilty of throwing a noxious substance with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent. Pictures: Met Police

Archant

A man has been jailed for at least 15 years after he caused life-changing injuries to another man by throwing a noxious substance in his face.

The victim suffered 'a devastating chemical injury'. Picture: Met PoliceThe victim suffered 'a devastating chemical injury'. Picture: Met Police

Muhammed Al-Ali, of Sisley Road, Barking, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, October 25 after he was found guilty of throwing a noxious substance with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 24-year-old was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 15 years and five years on licence.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sahme Mohammed, of Park Avenue, East Ham, was found guilty of the same offences and will be sentenced in January 2020.

The court heard that police were called at 4pm on Monday, February 12 2018 to reports of a man having been attacked with a noxious substance at Burges Road, East Ham.

The victim continues to undergo a long and painful schedule of treatment. Picture: Met PoliceThe victim continues to undergo a long and painful schedule of treatment. Picture: Met Police

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. On arrival, police found the victim suffering from burn injuries to his face, arms and torso. Members of the public had run to help him and were dousing him with water.

Initial enquiries established that three men had arrived at Burges Road in a silver coloured Lexus. The victim was hit with a brick before a corrosive liquid was brought out of the vehicle and poured onto his face, causing catastrophic injuries.

Medics treating the victim following the attack described his injuries as "a devastating chemical injury" for which the resulting treatment was a variety of procedures including skin grafts and the reconstruction of his eyelid.

The men involved were identified from CCTV and forensic evidence.

Mohammed was arrested on February 16, while Al-Ali was arrested on February 26. A 27-year-old man was arrested on February 16 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He was also charged with throwing a noxious substance with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm and GBH with intent. He died on June 29, 2019 before the trial.

After sentencing, Det Con Faye Cook of Newham Police said: "The injuries sustained by the victim were devastating. He has undergone and continues to undergo a long and painful schedule of treatment. I sincerely hope that he can find a measure of comfort in the sentence handed down today."

