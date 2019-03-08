Jailed: Pair who murdered teenager in 'brutal' revenge attack

Kareem Lashley-Weeks. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A 16-year-old boy is one of two people to be sentenced to life in prison for the "brutal" revenge murder of a teenager in Barking.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hasan Ozcan was stabbed to death. Picture: Met Police Hasan Ozcan was stabbed to death. Picture: Met Police

The boy, who is from Dagenham but cannot be named for legal reasons, and Kareem Lashley-Weekes, of Newham, had both been found guilty of murdering Hasan Ozcan.

The Old Bailey heard how the 19-year-old had been stabbed near a sports court in Linsdell Road, Barking, on the evening of February 3 last year.

A member of the public reported that they believed Hasan, from Barking, had been attacked by boys on bicycles.

Police officers attempted first aid until paramedics arrived but Hasan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jonathon Efionayi.Picture: Met Police Jonathon Efionayi.Picture: Met Police

He had been stabbed seven times in his chest, abdomen, left arm and both thighs.

Officers established Hasan had been killed in a revenge attack after another boy - a friend of of the defendents - was stabbed earlier that evening. His injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

His family paid tribute to a "loving, caring, considerate and compassionate young man".

In a statement, they said: "He had a bright future ahead of him. He was studying criminology and had hoped to work with young offenders.

Kamaal Modest.Picture: Met Police Kamaal Modest.Picture: Met Police

"He was a wonderful son to his parents, a caring and loving older brother to his two brothers and a devoted friend to all his friends. We all desperately miss him."

Lashley-Weekes, 21, must serve a minimum of 24 years in prison while the 16-year-old must serve a minimum of 19 years. Both were also found guilty of violent disorder.

Two other men - Kamaal Modest, 22, of Fairfield Close, Merton and Jonathon Efoniayi, 22, of Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, were found guilty of violent disorder.

Modest was jailed for 25 months while Efionayi will be sentenced on Friday, July 19.

Detective Sergeant Jake Ellis said: "This was an unnecessary loss of life and Hasan's family have been left devastated. He was set upon and brutally attacked in the street in the most violent way.

"Justice has been served but nothing can bring Hasan back so he can live the life he deserved."

He added: "The dignity of Hasan's family throughout this traumatic process has been remarkable.

"They were very nearby when Hasan was murdered and could only stand by while he was given first aid, which was ultimately in vain.

"That night will never leave them, nor will the loss of Hasan. I do hope that these sentences bring a small measure of comfort to them as they continue to grieve."