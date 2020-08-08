Police linking deaths of woman and man found in Dagenham just hours apart
PUBLISHED: 17:54 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 08 August 2020
A woman and a man have been found dead in Dagenham just hours apart in what police believe are linked incidents.
Officers were called to Whalebone Lane South at around 12.50pm today (Saturday, August 8) where a woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her death is currently being treated as suspicious and police are working to trace and inform her next of kin.
At around 2.50pm officers recieved reports of a man, also in his 30s, being found unresponsive in Gosfield Road.
Emergency services arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
A Met Police spokesperson said that the two deaths were believed to be linked and they are not currently looking for anyone in relation to either incident.
