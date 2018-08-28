Two people in hospital after stabbing during burglary in Barking
PUBLISHED: 11:17 16 January 2019
Archant
Two people have been stabbed in an aggravated burglary.
The victims were attacked during the raid at around 5am on Wednesday and taken to hospital, police said.
A gun was also found, according to the Metropolitan Police Twitter account @MPSBarkDag.
Their tweet said: “Police are on scene in Farr Avenue, Barking following an aggravated burglary just before 5am.
“Two victims were stabbed during the incident and are currently at an east London hospital.
“A firearm has also been recovered. No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place.”
In a second tweet @MPSBarkDag said that a 22-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were stabbed in the hand and arm respectively.
The tweet added: “Conditions not life-threatening. It was reported that a firearm was seen. No shots fired. No arrest as yet.”