Sixth boy charged with the murder of teenager in Chadwell Heath

Lyndon Davis was stabbed to death in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A sixth youth has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Chadwell Heath 10 months ago.

The 17-year-old-boy from Wanstead is accused of murdering Lyndon Davies, 18, who was attacked in Padnall Road, on March 14 at around 10.30pm.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Barkingside Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He was remanded into youth detention to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

A boy aged 15, 16 and three 17-year-olds, all from Ilford, are also charged with Lyndon’s murder.

They will appear at the Old Bailey for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Monday.