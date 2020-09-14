Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS Archant

This is the face of a man who is wanted in connection with a murder in Lithuania.

Festim Korra is subject to a warrant for extradition to Albania for a murder that took place in his former homeland in 2013. He was sentenced to 22 years’ imprisonment in his absence. Enquiries link him to east London and it is likely he is using a false identity. Picture: MPS Festim Korra is subject to a warrant for extradition to Albania for a murder that took place in his former homeland in 2013. He was sentenced to 22 years’ imprisonment in his absence. Enquiries link him to east London and it is likely he is using a false identity. Picture: MPS

The police are appealing for help finding Arunas Kasciukas who has links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford.

The 39-year-old, who has two fingers missing from his left hand, is wanted in his native country for the killing in October 2018.

Detectives are appealing for information to find him along with four other men wanted for crimes abroad.

Det Sgt Peter Rance, from the Met’s extradition and international unit, said: “These men must not be approached. Anyone who recognises any of these men or has information about their whereabouts should call police.

Lukasz Cholomek is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Poland for serious assaults committed in his former homeland during 2016 and 2017. He is bald with tattoos on his face. Picture: MPS Lukasz Cholomek is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Poland for serious assaults committed in his former homeland during 2016 and 2017. He is bald with tattoos on his face. Picture: MPS

“If you know the person and know where they are now, call 999. If you think you might know any of them then please call the extradition unit on 020 7230 3191.

“It is extremely important not to call 999 unless you know for certain who the person is and where they are at this time.”

Det Sgt Rance appeared on BBC Crimewatch Roadshow today (Monday, September 14) to appeal for help tracing the men.

Festim Korra, 43, is subject to a warrant for extradition to Albania for a murder there in 2013.

He was sentenced to 22 years behind bars in his absence. He has links to east London and police believe he is probably using a false identity.

Albanian national, Korab Halilaj, 39, is subject to a warrant for extradition to Australia for drugs offences. He has links to Northampton.

Lukasz Cholomek, 34, is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Poland for serious assaults there in 2016 and 2017.

Korab Halilaj is subject to a warrant for extradition to Australia for drugs offences. He is an Albanian national with links to the Northampton area. Picture: MPS Korab Halilaj is subject to a warrant for extradition to Australia for drugs offences. He is an Albanian national with links to the Northampton area. Picture: MPS

He has links to Croydon and south London. He is bald with tattoos on his face and neck.

The last man, Tomas Januskevicius, 43, is wanted in Lithuania for drug dealing and firearm offences committed between 2016 and 2018. He has links to south east London and Surrey.

In the past year, the Met has received about 850 requests from all over the world asking officers to find people in the UK who are wanted in their home countries.

A total of 400 people were arrested in the last financial year.

Thirty people have been returned to London for a range of serious criminality, including five murders, in the last 12 months.

To report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.