Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police appeal after stolen car is dumped in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 10:03 17 July 2019

Essex Police want to speak to two men after a burglary in the town of Wickford left a stolen Mercedes abandoned in Dagenham. Picture: Essex Police.

Essex Police want to speak to two men after a burglary in the town of Wickford left a stolen Mercedes abandoned in Dagenham. Picture: Essex Police.

Essex Police

Police are looking to speak to two men in connection with a burglary that resulted in a stolen Mercedes being found in Dagenham.

Two cars were stolen in the June 13 incident, which happened in the early hours in the Essex town of Wickford.

The other car, an Audi A5, was later found crashed in the town.

You may also want to watch:

Officers also want to speak to the two men about another burglary, also in Wickford, the same night.

A Ford Kuga was taken and later abandoned.

Police are asking anyone with information about the men, who they have released CCTV images of, or the burglaries to call Det Con Hazel Rippingale in Basildon CID on 101 quoting reference 42/92312/19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Man in hospital after Heathway crash

The junction at Dagenham Heathway and Oxlow Lane. Picture: Google.

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

Beam Park: 78pc of first wave of homes built on controversial new Rainham and Dagenham estate already sold

An artist's impression of how the completed Beam Park development may look. Picture: Countryside

Emotional tributes as college announces award in late drama student’s name

Kane Johnson's mother Hayley, left, comforts Georgie Hart along with Kane's brother Kieran at the college. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Man in hospital after Heathway crash

The junction at Dagenham Heathway and Oxlow Lane. Picture: Google.

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

Beam Park: 78pc of first wave of homes built on controversial new Rainham and Dagenham estate already sold

An artist's impression of how the completed Beam Park development may look. Picture: Countryside

Emotional tributes as college announces award in late drama student’s name

Kane Johnson's mother Hayley, left, comforts Georgie Hart along with Kane's brother Kieran at the college. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers boss Taylor wants better in the Charlton clash

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Police appeal after stolen car is dumped in Dagenham

Essex Police want to speak to two men after a burglary in the town of Wickford left a stolen Mercedes abandoned in Dagenham. Picture: Essex Police.

Emotional tributes as college announces award in late drama student’s name

Kane Johnson's mother Hayley, left, comforts Georgie Hart along with Kane's brother Kieran at the college. Picture: Archant

Essex take over at top after more home comforts

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with his team mates (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Barking bolster squad with three more additions as they have full fixture list revealed

New signing Sam Owusu in action for Barking (Pic: Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists