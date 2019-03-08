Police appeal after stolen car is dumped in Dagenham

Police are looking to speak to two men in connection with a burglary that resulted in a stolen Mercedes being found in Dagenham.

Two cars were stolen in the June 13 incident, which happened in the early hours in the Essex town of Wickford.

The other car, an Audi A5, was later found crashed in the town.

Officers also want to speak to the two men about another burglary, also in Wickford, the same night.

A Ford Kuga was taken and later abandoned.

Police are asking anyone with information about the men, who they have released CCTV images of, or the burglaries to call Det Con Hazel Rippingale in Basildon CID on 101 quoting reference 42/92312/19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.