Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in Dagenham crash

A man has died following a crash in Oxlow Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps Google

Police investigating the death of a man in Dagenham are calling on witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

The man, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene in Oxlow Lane following a collision between a pedestrian and a lorry at around 3.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 26).

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is helping police with enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) have launched an investigation and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time. as well as from drivers who have dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCIU at Chadwell Heath on 020 8597 4874 quoting CAD 4383/26Aug.

