Gang ‘held down teenager as he was attacked’, court hears

A witness has told how he saw a group of hooded youths jump on a teenager on the day the 17-year-old was stabbed to death.

The man told Ipswich Crown Court that he was at a house in Packard Avenue, Ipswich on the afternoon of June 2 when he saw Tavis Spencer-Aitkens run past the window and slip over.

Five men, including one from Barking, and a teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons, are all on trial accused of murder.

The witness, who cannot be identified, described seeing Tavis crawl over a driveway before three or four males with their hoods up jumped on him and then lay on him to keep him down.

Jurors heard how he saw at least two of the males “thumping” Tavis and demonstrated what he saw by punching his fist forward level with his side.

“I think it was three or four times,” he added.

He told the court that Tavis had been lying on his side unable to do anything during the attack, which he estimated lasted a minute.

He described seeing some of Tavis’s attackers getting up and running off, then seeing one of them turn to leave but then turn back and “whack” Tavis over the head with a wine bottle which “exploded”.

When the witness went outside he saw Tavis half way down the road and described him as “swaying”.

He said he hadn’t realised Tavis had been stabbed until he noticed some blood near one of Tavis’ trainers which he’d left behind.

Oliver Glasgow QC, prosecuting, has alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the “J-Block” group, which took its name from Jubilee Park area of Ipswich where they lived, and the “Neno” group who came from the Nacton area of the town, for what “J-Block” perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between two of their friends and two of Tavis’ friends earlier on the day in question.

Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking; Aristote Yenge, 23, Callum Plaats, 23, and Isaac Calver, 19, all of Ipswich; Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy, all deny murder.

The trial continues.