Woman arrested after man left fighting for life near A13 in Barking

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with head injuries in Gascoigne Road. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found on the A13 fighting for his life.

Paramedics called the police to Gascoigne Road, Barking, at 2.11pm yesterday after receiving reports there was an injured man in the road.

A Met spokesman said: "A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. She remains in custody at an east London police station."

The man, who police believe to be in his early thirties, was taken to hosptial suffering from head injuries.

The Met spokesman said he remains in a critical condition.

Detectives are also looking into the possibility the man may have fallen from a moving vehicle.

Enquiries continue.