Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park
PUBLISHED: 09:09 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 01 July 2019
Archant
A woman was the victim of a sex attack in a Dagenham park.
Police received a report of a serious sexual assault at around midnight on Saturday. It was alleged to have happened in Parsloes Park.
The victim, aged in their 30s, is being supported by specialist officers.
A Met spokeswoman said: "At this early stage there have been no arrests. Enquiries are continuing."
Anyone with information is asked to call Barking and Dagenham police on 101 quoting 9566/29JUN, or Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.