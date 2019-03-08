Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park

Police were called to Parsloes Park on Saturday following reports of a serious sexual assault. Picture: Billy Edmunds Archant

A woman was the victim of a sex attack in a Dagenham park.

Police received a report of a serious sexual assault at around midnight on Saturday. It was alleged to have happened in Parsloes Park.

The victim, aged in their 30s, is being supported by specialist officers.

A Met spokeswoman said: "At this early stage there have been no arrests. Enquiries are continuing."

Anyone with information is asked to call Barking and Dagenham police on 101 quoting 9566/29JUN, or Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.