Woman charged with firearms offence after Barking shooting
PUBLISHED: 08:05 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:05 16 June 2020
A woman has been charged with a firearms offence by police investigating a shooting in Barking.
Rushelle McLaughlin, 26, of Northolt, Middlesex, was charged on Monday, June 15, with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
She has been remanded in custody to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 16.
The charge follows an incident in Wilmington Gardens on June 4, where a 24-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and another male had also been injured.
The 24-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital and the second victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
The investigation is being led by Trident detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.
