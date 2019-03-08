Search

Mum taken to hospital after Rush Green hit and run

PUBLISHED: 14:02 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 25 September 2019

Police and paramedics were called to Dagenham Road this lunchtime. Picture: Liana Versinina

A mum has been taken to hospital after being injured in a hit and run while with her child.

The woman was hit by a car in Dagenham Road, Rush Green at around 12.44pm today (Wednesday, September 25). Her child was not hurt.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

Emergency services were called and the woman, accompanied by her child, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

