Investigation launched after woman raped in Barking

The woman told police she was raped in Sutton Road. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

An investigation has been launched after a woman was raped in Barking.

The woman, who is being supported by specialist officers, told police she was attacked in Sutton Road.

Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.