Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps Archant

The vast majority of robberies in Barking and Dagenham are going unsolved by police as figures reveal the borough's most crime-ridden streets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to Metropolitan Police data, since the start of 2017 there have been 2,340 robberies reported in Barking and Dagenham.

Of these 2,204, more than 94 per cent, have either been closed with no suspect identified, have not been updated since the original report, or are still under investigation.

The most afflicted streets were all in Dagenham, where in Lodge Avenue some 41 incidents have been reported in less than three years. Not one of these has been solved and 34 have either not been updated or been closed.

Dagenham Heathway was also the site of 34 reported robberies while another 34 were reported in Wood Lane, and another 29 crimes also reportedly took place in Longbridge Road.

You may also want to watch:

According to the official figures, since January 2017 just 15 people have been sent to prison for robberies committed in Barking and Dagenham. Another 10 have been slapped with community sentences and two received cautions.

This summer Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick acknowledged that detection rates for certain types of crime were "woefully low" and called for greater investment in resources, technology and expertise to improve clear-up rates.

In response to the figures presented by the Post, a Met Police spokesman said: "The Met is committed to reducing all types of acquisitive crime including personal robbery, which we know can be traumatic for victims.

"Personal robbery victims are from all walks of life - young and old, male and female, and from all ethnic and social backgrounds - and robbery crime trends often differ between London boroughs.

"Robbery investigations are challenging for a number of reasons, but we are working to improve detection rates and investigations. The progress is being overseen at Commander level.

"The Met will deploy additional patrols in areas where personal robbery is identified as an issue - around transport hubs and town centres, for instance.

"If anyone is the victim of a crime, or sees an offence being committed or suspicious behaviour, call 101 or 999 in an emergency."