Good Samaritan helps Devon teenager who was robbed in Barking

Linda Evans, a Good Samaritain. PictureL Luke Acton. Luke Acton

Melissa Watson had barely gotten away from Barking Station, fresh from her home in Devon, when she fell victim to the rougher side of the capital.

North Relief Road in Barking, around where Melissa Watson's phone was stolen. Picture: Google. North Relief Road in Barking, around where Melissa Watson's phone was stolen. Picture: Google.

Her money and ability to call for help were tied to her phone.

It was a fact that left the 18-year-old in a dire situation when it was snatched from her grip and disappeared along with her thief.

The man, described as white and in his late teens, was wearing sunglasses and a hat.

Left on the side of the road with rush-our traffic inching past, onlookers turned a blind eye in their cars.

Linda Evans happened to be on North Relief Road on May 14 at around 5.40pm - the same time Melissa found herself very alone.

"She was crying and she was asking for help from the people that were driving past her, but nobody stopped," Linda said.

Linda was driving on the opposite side of the road from Melissa. She honked her horn to make sure she knew where help was coming from.

Melissa got in the passenger side and Linda went about making sure she would be okay.

"Nobody was helping her and she just looked so vulnerable standing on the side and crying and asking for help.

"I just felt so sorry for her when she told me she was such a long, long away from home."

At first, she took her to the hotel, but with no phone in the room, her prospects didn't look much better.

After a phone wall with a naturally suspicious mother, it was decided that Linda would take her in for the night.

"Her mum was a little bit wary [of me], which was good, so she asked me a few questions.

"But the thought of going home and thinking of her being there, on her own and not being able to contact anybody, it was awful.

"En route home I phoned my son and said, 'Quick, tidy the house, there's a young girl that's going to be staying to night.' He said, 'Uh, okay.'"

After dinner, a shower and as a good a night sleep as could be expected, Linda put directions in her hand to Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, as well as £40.

She even called the school, to make sure she got there safely.

Melissa returned home that night, the trouble behind her, with some help.

"People like Linda give people faith in humanity again," said Kelly Chaplin, Mellissa's mum.

"I don't know how to word it, really. Obviously we're very grateful.

"She was an absolute star."

The family returned the £40, along with a "very nice" letter from Melissa's nan.

Melissa said she doesn't know what she would have done without Linda.

"I was creaming for help. All these cars wouldn't help, but luckily Linda pulled over.

"It's so kind to let someone that you don't know stay at your house, cook them dinner and make sure they get on the train on time."

"We need more people like her in the world that are going to look after people and don't think the worst of everyone and put themselves out for other people.

It was the first time that Linda Evans had ever done anything like that, but she said she would do it again.