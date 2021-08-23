Man charged with string of offences after Dagenham house fire
A man has been charged with a string of offences following a house fire in Dagenham.
Alush Tafa, of no fixed abode, was charged with domestic burglary with intent to cause damage between August 7 to 8 in Hedgemans Way.
The 38-year-old was also charged with intent to endanger life in Hedgemans Way on August 10.
He also faces two charges of criminal damage to property in Hatfield Road, Dagenham, on the same date.
Mr Tafa appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 12 and was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, September 9.
The charges follow a house fire in Hedgemans Way on August 10, which was attended by four fire engines and about 25 firefighters.
The London Fire Brigade was called at 10.37pm and the fire was under control by 11.21pm. Crews from Dagenham, Ilford and Barking fire stations were at the scene.
