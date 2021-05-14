News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Antisocial behaviour patrols in Barking and Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:17 PM May 14, 2021   
Met Police and Barking and Dagenham Council officers during patrols at Heathway in Dagenham.

Met Police and Barking and Dagenham Council officers during patrols at Heathway in Dagenham. - Credit: LBBD

Alcohol was taken off street drinkers during patrols targeting antisocial behaviour in Barking town centre and Heathway, Dagenham. 

Council enforcement officers and Met police joined forces to patrol antisocial behaviour hotspots and carry out weapons sweeps on Wednesday, May 12.

A weapons sweep in Barking town centre.

A weapons sweep in Barking town centre. - Credit: LBBD

During patrols of the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) area in Barking, alcohol was taken off seven people who were street drinking. 

Officers also gave one person a begging warning and discussed their welfare issues,  as well as offering support to a rough sleeper.

They then went to Dagenham Heathway, handing out one begging warning as well as seizing alcohol from a street drinker in the PSPO area.

Weapons sweeps of the surrounding areas during both patrols turned up nothing.

Councillor Margaret Mullane said: “We will be looking to have these action days on a regular basis to show residents that the council and police are working from the same page to tackle issues.” 

Metropolitan Police
Barking and Dagenham Council
Barking News
Dagenham News

