Woman, 60, dies after being hit by car outside Barking supermarket

Published: 5:47 PM December 21, 2020

Police were called shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, December 15 after a collision between a car and a pedestrian outside Lidl supermarket in Ripple Road, Barking.

A 60-year-old woman has died in hospital after being hit by a car outside a Barking supermarket.

Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian outside Lidl in Ripple Road shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, December 15.

The car involved in the collision stopped at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, where she died today (Monday, December 21).

Her next of kin have been informed.

Detectives from the Met’s serious collision investigation unit are investigating.

Detective Constable Anthony Okadigbo said: “I would firstly like to pass on my condolences to the victim’s family.

"It is incredibly difficult to lose a loved one in such circumstances so close to Christmas.

“’I’m confident that a number of people will have witnessed this collision and I would ask them to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.

“Please check any dashcam footage that may have recorded this incident.

“Any information you can provide could be vital for us in piecing together what happened.”

Anyone with information about the collision, or who has footage of it on dash cam or other media devices, is asked to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874, quoting CAD 5450/15DEC20.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org .