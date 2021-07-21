Appeal after man allegedly 'spits at' woman travelling through Whitechapel, West Ham and Barking

Published: 4:26 PM July 21, 2021

Do you recognise this man?

Police officers who are investigating reports that a woman was spat at have released a CCTV image.

The victim was travelling on a Tube between Whitechapel and West Ham stations when a man stood on her foot just after 6.30pm on Friday, June 11.

They both got off the train at West Ham and boarded a second train travelling towards Barking.

As the man was about to get off the train at Barking, he lowered his face mask and spat at the woman.

Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 570 of 11/06/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.