Appeal after man allegedly 'spits at' woman travelling through Whitechapel, West Ham and Barking
- Credit: BTP
Do you recognise this man?
Police officers who are investigating reports that a woman was spat at have released a CCTV image.
The victim was travelling on a Tube between Whitechapel and West Ham stations when a man stood on her foot just after 6.30pm on Friday, June 11.
They both got off the train at West Ham and boarded a second train travelling towards Barking.
As the man was about to get off the train at Barking, he lowered his face mask and spat at the woman.
You may also want to watch:
Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.
If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 570 of 11/06/21.
Most Read
- 1 Dagenham MP seeks views on CPZs after 'hundreds raise concerns'
- 2 Town hall agrees to buy 62 homes in Barking development
- 3 Admissions open for new Barking school
- 4 The schools in Barking and Dagenham rated outstanding by Ofsted
- 5 Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London
- 6 Barking and Dagenham racks up most blue badge-related fines, study shows
- 7 Get a Covid-19 jab for a chance to win a signed West Ham United shirt
- 8 Covid restrictions may have lifted, but no Freedom Day for travel industry
- 9 Ricardo Fuller death: Men from Dagenham and Plaistow wanted in connection
- 10 Eastbrookend Country Park added to TfL map of cultural highlights
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.