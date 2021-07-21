News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Appeal after man allegedly 'spits at' woman travelling through Whitechapel, West Ham and Barking

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 4:26 PM July 21, 2021   
cctv image

Do you recognise this man? - Credit: BTP

Do you recognise this man?

Police officers who are investigating reports that a woman was spat at have released a CCTV image.

The victim was travelling on a Tube between Whitechapel and West Ham stations when a man stood on her foot just after 6.30pm on Friday, June 11.

They both got off the train at West Ham and boarded a second train travelling towards Barking.

As the man was about to get off the train at Barking, he lowered his face mask and spat at the woman.

You may also want to watch:

Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 570 of 11/06/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dagenham MP seeks views on CPZs after 'hundreds raise concerns'
  2. 2 Town hall agrees to buy 62 homes in Barking development
  3. 3 Admissions open for new Barking school
  1. 4 The schools in Barking and Dagenham rated outstanding by Ofsted
  2. 5 Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London
  3. 6 Barking and Dagenham racks up most blue badge-related fines, study shows
  4. 7 Get a Covid-19 jab for a chance to win a signed West Ham United shirt
  5. 8 Covid restrictions may have lifted, but no Freedom Day for travel industry
  6. 9 Ricardo Fuller death: Men from Dagenham and Plaistow wanted in connection
  7. 10 Eastbrookend Country Park added to TfL map of cultural highlights

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
Barking and Dagenham News
Newham News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Madina Cash & Carry supermarket in Green Lane, Dagenham

Planning and Development

Plans for new mosque in Dagenham rejected

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
CGI of the Barking Riverside development

Barking Riverside

£40m health and wellbeing hub to be built at Barking Riverside

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Maritime House in Linton Road, Barking

Temporary Jobcentre opens in Barking

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The Santander branch in Heathway, Dagenham.

Business

Santander in Dagenham closes with Barking location to follow

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon