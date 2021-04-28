Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Barking
Published: 10:24 AM April 28, 2021
- Credit: Met Police (inset) / Luke Acton (main)
Police are trying to identify this man after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Barking.
The 20-year-old woman boarded the EL2 bus at Barking station about 11.30pm on Friday, February 12 and, a short time later, a man sitting behind her began touching her inappropriately.
The woman shouted at him before getting off the bus.
Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with.
He is described as Asian, aged in his mid-20s and of slim build. He was wearing a black puffa-style jacket and yellow beanie.
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call the roads and transport policing command via 101, quoting reference Cad 2421/13Feb.
