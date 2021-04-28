News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Barking

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:24 AM April 28, 2021   
CCTV image of a man police wish to speak to and an EL2 bus outside Barking station

Police wish to identify this man after a woman was touched inappropriately on an EL2 bus she boarded at Barking station. - Credit: Met Police (inset) / Luke Acton (main)

Police are trying to identify this man after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Barking.

The 20-year-old woman boarded the EL2 bus at Barking station about 11.30pm on Friday, February 12 and, a short time later, a man sitting behind her began touching her inappropriately.

The woman shouted at him before getting off the bus.

A CCTV image of a man police wish to identify and speak with in connection with the offence.

The man police wish to identify. - Credit: Met Police

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with.

He is described as Asian, aged in his mid-20s and of slim build. He was wearing a black puffa-style jacket and yellow beanie.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call the roads and transport policing command via 101, quoting reference Cad 2421/13Feb.

